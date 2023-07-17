SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Meteorological summer is a little over halfway through, so here are a few statistics from the National Weather Service for San Angelo and Abilene.
San Angelo
- Average High: 101°
- Number of days 110°+: 5 days (new record – the old record was 3 days for the entire year in 1944)
- Number of days 100°+: 28 days
- Number of daily high temp records broken/tied: 8
- Number of times the all-time high temp was broken/tied: 3
Abilene
- Average High: 95°
- Number of days 110°+: 0 days
- Number of days 100°+: 15 days
- Number of daily high temp records broken/tied: 3