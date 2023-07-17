SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Meteorological summer is a little over halfway through, so here are a few statistics from the National Weather Service for San Angelo and Abilene.

San Angelo

  • Average High: 101°
  • Number of days 110°+: 5 days (new record – the old record was 3 days for the entire year in 1944)
  • Number of days 100°+: 28 days
  • Number of daily high temp records broken/tied: 8
  • Number of times the all-time high temp was broken/tied: 3

Abilene

  • Average High: 95°
  • Number of days 110°+: 0 days
  • Number of days 100°+: 15 days
  • Number of daily high temp records broken/tied: 3