Strong thunderstorm threat for the Concho Valley Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning

An upper level low pressure system is slowly approaching from the west and as it gets closer to West Texas, we could see a flare up of heavy rain and strong thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening and lasting through Wednesday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK has portions of the Concho Valley under marginal and slight risks for severe thunderstorms with the main threats being dangerous lightning, damaging winds, and large hail.

Timing

Tuesday will start out with scattered showers.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will likely move in from the west around 9-10pm and last through early Wednesday morning around 5-6 am. Scattered lingering showers will last through Wednesday morning to early afternoon.

Check out the time frames from our Futurecast from Tuesday night at 10pm through 6 am Wednesday morning:

Heavy rain will be possible at times with some areas receiving 1.5″ to 2.5″ of rain.

