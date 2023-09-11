SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Portions of the Concho Valley will see some much-needed rain throughout the week as a cold front moves in. Still, residents should be aware of the possibility of flash floods.

According to the NWS, multiple rounds of rain are possible through the end of the week. Total rainfall by the end of the week is predicted to be in the one to three inches range.

Isolated pockets of heavier rain are possible this week which means some areas may be susceptible to higher chances of flash flooding, these areas are isolated. Additional hazards include large hail, strong winds, and an isolated tornado which can not be ruled out.