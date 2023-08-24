SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — According to the National Weather Service’s extended forecast, stormy weather is in the Concho Valley’s future with lows in the 70’s.

For the remainder of this week (August 25 – 27) isolated showers are possible in the afternoon with lows in the 70s and highs up to 105 degrees. Starting next week on Monday, August 28 scattered showers and storms will start affecting portions of the Concho Valley dropping lows into the 60s and highs will remain between 97- 103 degrees.