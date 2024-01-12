AUSTIN (KXAN/Nexstar) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott and leaders from several state agencies spoke Friday morning about the state’s response to expected record-breaking cold weather headed to Texas this weekend.

Abbott said the state will be hit by “basically a polar vortex,” warning Texans that they should begin preparing their homes and businesses for the cold snap on Friday.

The coldest air of the season so far is expected to arrive early Sunday and last through early Wednesday of next week, according to the First Warning Weather team.

Leaders from ERCOT, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and the Texas Railroad Commission joined the governor to talk about the preparations that have been put in place ahead of the expected weather, ensuring that the state is “prepared now more than ever” for the winter weather.

Leaders suggested residents should start preparing now for the weather by checking supplies like food and water and protecting their properties. Residents can also visit puc.texas.gov/STORM for resources on what to do before, during, and after a weather event or storm.

Abbott and Pablo Vegas, ERCOT’s CEO, emphasized that the Texas electric grid is expected to sustain the weather event and meet demand from Texans across the state. They also said ERCOT is working closely with electric providers in areas of Texas that are not covered by the state’s grid to assist with response to any potential outages.

Vegas said ERCOT is “using every tool in our toolbox to ensure Texas is prepared,” and that the agency is more prepared than ever to handle a winter weather event.

ERCOT is not currently calling for Texans to conserve energy as of Friday morning, but Vegas said they’d send updates out if that changes. The agency does have a Weather Watch in place, meaning significant weather is forecasted, and there is an expected high energy demand and a potential for lower reserves.

Additional information can be found at ERCOT.com and on ERCOT’s mobile app.

Warming centers will be open throughout the state

Nim Kidd, chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, said the agency’s first priority is the protection of people, and the second is the protection of property.

Kidd also said there are 153 warming centers across the state Texans can visit if needed. Details about the warming centers and other sources are online.

The Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the oil and gas industry, gas utilities, and pipeline safety, said it expects fuel levels from coal and natural gas to meet the demand during the cold snap as well.

This story will be updated with details from the press conference. Check back for updates. Monica Madden will have a full report on KXAN at 5 p.m.