Showers are expected to continue across the Concho Valley through Friday

Upcoming Rain Chances

Pacific moisture has allowed scattered to widespread showers to move through the Concho Valley today, and more rain is expected through Friday evening. A few lingering showers are possible in our eastern counties by Saturday morning before dry air arrives by Saturday afternoon.

Water Vapor Satellite
Moisture Tracker

A surge of deep moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will move into the region on Thursday and Friday. This will allow much of the state of Texas to see some measurable rainfall before the weekend.

Below is the Futurecast for showers and isolated thunderstorms through Friday.

Wednesday Evening
Thursday Morning
Friday Morning

Models are indicating higher rain totals for the northern half of the Concho Valley (0.50-0.75”). Areas that see thunderstorms could see rainfall amounts greater than 1.0”. For the central and southern half of the Concho Valley rain totals should be (0.10-0.30”).

* Forecast models are subject to change as new data becomes available.

