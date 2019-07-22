Showers and isolated storms are possible tonight

Keep your fingers cross, do the rain dance or any other trick you may have to help it rain across the Concho Valley this evening. The last time San Angelo has received any measurable rainfall was on July 11th with just a trace recorded at Mathis Field.

A cold front is currently moving through the Concho Valley and will likely initiate scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Rainfall totals will remain light with most areas seeing less than a tenth of an inch of rain.

The main threats with any storms that develop will be deadly lightning and gusty winds. Storms are expected to stay under the severe threshold.