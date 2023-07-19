SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — San Angeloans will be met with a familiar theme of overbearing heat going into today, July 19 until the end of the week.

According to the National Weather Service, July 19 will be faced with heat advisories and excessive heat warnings across the area. There will also be elevated fire concerns with gusty south-to-southwest winds. Temperatures are expected to climb up to 108 degrees throughout the day.

The 5-day outlook for Thursday, July 20 to Monday, July 24, maintains elevated impacts of extreme heat with lows in the upper 90s and highs in the lower 100s. Near-critical fire weather conditions are forecast to continue for the rest of the week into next week.

The NWS recommends staying inside during the heat of the day, if you have to work outside take plenty of breaks and stay hydrated. They also remind the community to be mindful of children and pets left in vehicles.