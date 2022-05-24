SAN ANGELO, Texas — According to a Facebook post by the Sterling City County Sheriff’s Office a Tornado touched ground on highway 158 West traveling toward Sterling City shortly before 7:00 on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The post warned Sterling City residents to take cover.

UPDATE 7:44 PM: The Sterling City County Sheriffs’ Office updated their original post giving the all-clear for Sterling City saying, “The tornado went south of town 15 miles.”

To stay up to date with current severe weather go here.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is available.