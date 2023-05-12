SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Portions of West Central Texas, including Tom Green County, have been placed under a flash flood watch.

The flash flood watch is set to last from 7 p.m. May 12, 2023, through Saturday evening May 13.

According to the National Weather Service San Angelo, scattered storms could develop as early as 4 p.m. Areas along and west of Abilene, to San Angelo, to Sonora line are forecast to have the worst of the storms between 6 p.m. and midnight. Areas farther east will be delayed a few hours.

Afternoon and early evening storms will see the best chances for large hail (larger than a golf ball), As the storms get later into the evening and into the early morning hours, there will probably be less hail and more damaging winds.

Other areas affected by severe weather include Fisher; Nolan; Sterling; Coke; Runnels; Irion; Tom Green; Crockett; Schleicher; Haskell; Throckmorton; Jones; Shackelford and Taylor counties..

The NWS wanted to remind drivers that flooding can sometimes be hard to see during the day, but it’s nearly impossible to see at night. If you see water on the roadway, don’t risk it, and remember to ‘Turn Around Don’t Drown’!

For more information on flood safety, go here.