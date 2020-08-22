Storm Photos – August 22, 2020

  • ALON service station damaged by high winds
  • Snapped power line near the Red Arroyo Knickerbock overpass
  • Knickerbocker Road closed due to down power lines
  • Western Wool and Mohair warehouse partially destroyed by high winds
  • Traffic signal snapped at base, blown over half block to resting place
  • Railroad crossing arm snapped by high winds
  • Building on N. Chadbourne partially collaped by high winds
  • Power/Light poles damgles precariously over North Bryant
  • Door pushed through wall by high winds
  • ALON service station damaged by high winds
  • Damaged not caused by tornado, but by straight line wind event
