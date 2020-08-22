STORM DAMAGE: Over 4,500 customers without power as of noon

A powerful storm ripped through San Angelo in the early morning hours of Saturday, August 22, 2020. Power lines were snapped, causing massive power outages in the city. The current outage report is 4,552 customers without power as of 12:15 p.m. today. Crews are working to repair the damage and restore power as soon as they can.

Screen capture of AEP’s outage report, taken at 12:20 p.m. August 22, 2020

Knickerbocker Road at the Red Arroyo overpass was blocked to traffic as crews worked to replaced snapped power line poles. The Johnson Street and Knickerbocker Road intersection was included in the road closure, forcing traffic to find alternate routes around the incident.

Knickerbocker Road at the Red Arroyo overpass is blocked to traffic as crews repair snapped power line poles. – photo by Ken Grimm
A power line pole near the Red Arroyo at Knickerbocker Road snapped by high winds causes traffic delays and power outages. – Photo by Ken Grimm

