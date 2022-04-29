When it comes to severe weather, Early Warning is Your Best Protection, and that is exactly what the Midland NOAA Weather Alert Radios are designed to do. The weather radios features S.A.M.E. localized programming and alert you to over 60 weather hazards and emergency alerts over an audible siren. When a severe weather watch or warning is issued by the National Weather Service, you are automatically alerted, giving you the ability to take proper action or seek shelter.

Midland WR120 Emergency Alert Weather Radio

The Midland WR120 weather alert radio is a special radio which provides weather alerts and gives advanced warning. It uses S.A.M.E. digital technology which enables the user to get an excellent reception. It has 7 channels which help you to get the weather reports quickly. Not only can you receive local weather reports, but reports for neighboring counties. The NOAA weather radio enables you to program up to 25 counties with ease.

The WR120 is trilingual and can store up to 10 weather alerts and hazards at a time. The user can also get 3 selectable warning systems and comes along with AC power adapter, and in case of blackouts you can use three AA batteries for emergency power backup. Apart from giving out weather alerts the weather alert radio can also be used as an alarm clock and displays date and time on its screen.

Midland ER50 Emergency Alert Weather Radio

Midland ER50 Emergency Alert Weather Radio includes a 2600 mAh Rechargeable Battery, Micro USB Charging Cable, Wrist Lanyard, and Owner’s Manual. The ER50 features NOAA Weather Information and Alerts, AM/FM Radio with Clock, and Multiple Power Sources. Power sources include a Solar Panel, Hand Crank, and Lithium Rechargeable Battery. The Hand Crank is perfect for short charge during a power outage. Also features a flashlight with SOS Strobe and a large, backlit LCD Display.

Where to buy

Ace Hardware

[Click here for Model WR120 ]

[Click here for Alarm Clock with Integrated Radio]

[Click here for Model ER10VP with Hand-Crank feature]

1821 Knickerbocker Rd, San Angelo

(325) 942-6602

Walmart

[Click here for Model ER50 with Hand-Crank Feature]

610 W 29th St, San Angelo

(325) 655-4949

Academy Sports + Outdoors

[Click here for Model ER210 with Hand-Crank Feature]

4351 Sunset Drive, San Angelo

(325) 223-6260