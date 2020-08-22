SEVERE STORM: 85 mph winds recorded; apartment complexes damaged, trees uprooted

The National Weather Service (NWS) recorded 85 mph winds in the storm system that blew through San Angelo last night.

The American Red Cross, Texas Big Country is responding to two apartment complexes that received major damage that displaced residents. A press release this morning states:

The American Red Cross serving Texas Big Country is assisting residents impacted by significant wind damage to two apartments on Saturday morning. In total, 59 units and nearly 100 people were impacted by approximately 85 mph winds that caused significant roof and building damage at both apartments.

The Bellagio at Sunset Apartments on the 2500 block of SweetBriar Drive displaced more than 75 residents from 48 units. Most residents were relocated to vacant units and the Red Cross is helping provide accommodations for the remaining residents. The Resort at Riverside Apartments on the 3300 block of North Bryant Boulevard displaced approximately 20 people from 11 units. All impacted residents were relocated to vacant units. Red Cross workers coordinated with the fire department and apartment managers at both locations to assess unit damage and collect contact information for those affected. To help keep people safe by following guidance from the CDC and public health authorities, Red Cross workers continue to respond through virtual means. The Red Cross provided casework for each resident/family to assist with immediate needs including, accommodations and disaster health and mental health services. The Red Cross will continue to work with residents to provide assistance and help connect them with additional community resources. Anyone who experienced significant damage caused by today’s winds is encouraged to call the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The American Red Cross

Other areas of San Angelo were impacted by very high winds, uprooting trees and causing other damage.

At Spring Creek Park on Lake Nasworthy, photo by Tim Vasquez:

Trees damaged at Spring Creek Park. Photo by Tim Vasquez

This is a breaking news story. More will be added as information about the storm comes in.