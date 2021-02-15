Rolling power outages are underway. ERCOT declares critical stage for electric grid

Severe Weather

Almost 10,000 MW of generation lost due to sub-freezing conditions





The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has declared Energy Emergency Alert level 3 (highest alert level) for the Texas electrical grid. ERCOT entered emergency conditions and initiated rotating outages at 1:25 a.m. today. The rolling outages are in progress, designed to prevent an uncontrolled blackout.

The level 3 power emergency means there is not enough generation available to meet current demand. ERCOT has instructed utilities to begin rotating outages to reduce demand to prevent an uncontrolled blackout.

“Every grid operator and every electric company is fighting to restore power right now.”

ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness.

From ERCOT: “Energy conservation is CRITICAL. Rotating outages are underway to reduce demand on the electric system. We urge Texans to put safety first during this time. Traffic lights and other infrastructure may be temporarily without power.”

“About 10,500 MW of customer load was shed at the highest point. This is enough power to serve approximately two million homes.

“Extreme weather conditions caused many generating units – across fuel types – to trip offline and become unavailable.

“There is now over 30,000 MW of generation forced off the system.”

Rotating outages will likely last throughout the morning and could be initiated until this weather emergency ends.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

