Rolling blackouts potential: My power’s out. Now what?

Severe Weather

Potential outages due to extreme cold weather. Here's what you can do.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas – February 13, 2021 – In response to the extreme winter weather conditions and the record-low temperatures in the forecast, Concho Valley Electric Cooperative (CVEC) is asking consumers to conserve energy as much as possible. CVEC’s system is designed to have sufficient capacity to meet the energy demand.

However, ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) has put all utilities across the state on standby for rolling blackouts in the coming days because of the forecasted frigid temperatures.

Tips that can help to prevent rolling blackouts and capacity issues

• Turn down the thermostat 2 to 3 degrees especially during the peak hours of 2 to 8 p.m. (Consider wearing additional layers of clothing to remain comfortable)
• Set programmable thermostats to lower temperatures when no one is home.
• Limit use of large appliances. (i.e., dishwasher, washer, dryer, etc.)
• If you cook indoors from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m., use a microwave or slow cooker.
• Close blinds and drapes during late afternoon to keep heat inside.

My power’s out. Now what?

If you lose power, turn off your heating, water heater and large appliances to enable smoother service restoration. Once power is restored, switch the devices back on gradually over the following 30-to-45 minutes. Taking this step will help prevent a sudden surge in demand after power is restored, which could cause a second outage.

By voluntarily asking customers to conserve energy, CVEC hopes to reduce the chance that ERCOT will have to order controlled rolling outages from one area to another.

If ERCOT directs electric providers to initiate the blackouts, there is one hour from the time of notification to start shedding load, this will be across various parts of our system in 15-minute increments, with 2-3 hours in between outages.

These planned service interruptions are designed to ensure grid stability.

Follow Texas usage at www.ercot.com/ or download their app ERCOT.

Concho Valley Electric Cooperative remains prepared to service other occurring outages the extreme weather may cause. If you are a CVEC member experiencing a power outage, report it by calling 325-655-6957.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Snow

San Angelo

9°F Snow Feels like -9°
Wind
16 mph N
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 4F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
5°F Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 4F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Wind
17 mph N
Precip
99%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Snow

Robert Lee

7°F Snow Feels like -9°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 4F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
4°F Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 4F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Snow Shower

Eldorado

9°F Snow Shower Feels like -9°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 2F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
2°F Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 2F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%.
Wind
16 mph N
Precip
63%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Snow

Mertzon

8°F Snow Feels like -8°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 2F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.
2°F Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 2F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.
Wind
15 mph N
Precip
99%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Snow

Eden

9°F Snow Feels like -9°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 2F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
2°F Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 2F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Wind
17 mph N
Precip
62%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

/
Snow
Snow 0%

Monday

27° / 10°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 27° 10°

Tuesday

41° / 26°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 9% 41° 26°

Wednesday

34° / 13°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 18% 34° 13°

Thursday

36° / 16°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 9% 36° 16°

Friday

51° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 51° 33°

Saturday

65° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 65° 41°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

5 PM
Snow
80%

6 PM
Snow
68%

7 PM
Snow Showers
61%

11°

8 PM
Snow Showers
44%
11°

10°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
10°

10°

10 PM
Cloudy
5%
10°

10°

11 PM
Cloudy
6%
10°

10°

12 AM
Cloudy
8%
10°

10°

1 AM
Cloudy
9%
10°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%

5 AM
Mostly Clear
4%

6 AM
Clear
3%

7 AM
Clear
3%

8 AM
Sunny
3%

9 AM
Sunny
2%

12°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
12°

15°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
15°

17°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
17°

20°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
20°

22°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
22°

24°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
24°

25°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
25°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.