Rolling blackouts potential: My power’s out. Now what?

Potential outages due to extreme cold weather. Here's what you can do.

SAN ANGELO, Texas – February 13, 2021 – In response to the extreme winter weather conditions and the record-low temperatures in the forecast, Concho Valley Electric Cooperative (CVEC) is asking consumers to conserve energy as much as possible. CVEC’s system is designed to have sufficient capacity to meet the energy demand.

However, ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) has put all utilities across the state on standby for rolling blackouts in the coming days because of the forecasted frigid temperatures.

Tips that can help to prevent rolling blackouts and capacity issues

• Turn down the thermostat 2 to 3 degrees especially during the peak hours of 2 to 8 p.m. (Consider wearing additional layers of clothing to remain comfortable)

• Set programmable thermostats to lower temperatures when no one is home.

• Limit use of large appliances. (i.e., dishwasher, washer, dryer, etc.)

• If you cook indoors from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m., use a microwave or slow cooker.

• Close blinds and drapes during late afternoon to keep heat inside.

My power’s out. Now what?

If you lose power, turn off your heating, water heater and large appliances to enable smoother service restoration. Once power is restored, switch the devices back on gradually over the following 30-to-45 minutes. Taking this step will help prevent a sudden surge in demand after power is restored, which could cause a second outage.

By voluntarily asking customers to conserve energy, CVEC hopes to reduce the chance that ERCOT will have to order controlled rolling outages from one area to another.

If ERCOT directs electric providers to initiate the blackouts, there is one hour from the time of notification to start shedding load, this will be across various parts of our system in 15-minute increments, with 2-3 hours in between outages.

These planned service interruptions are designed to ensure grid stability.

Follow Texas usage at www.ercot.com/ or download their app ERCOT.

Concho Valley Electric Cooperative remains prepared to service other occurring outages the extreme weather may cause. If you are a CVEC member experiencing a power outage, report it by calling 325-655-6957.