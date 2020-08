Western Wool and Mohair, located at 16 E. 4th in downtown San Angelo, was partially destroyed by high winds in a severe storm August 22, 2020. The National Weather Service recorded 85 mph winds at the airport during the event.

High winds snapped power poles, downed fences, uprooted and snapped trees, and tore off roofs in many areas of the town.

Above: Raw Video of the Western Wool and Mohair building, showing the aftermath of the winds.