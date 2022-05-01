SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service warned residents in west-central Texas about the possibility of severe weather on Sunday.

According to reports published by the National Weather Service on Sunday, May 1, 2022, severe storms will be possible on Sunday afternoon as a warm front lifts in the area. Storms moving into west-central Texas include the potential for golf ball-sized to tennis ball-sized hail and winds from 60-70 miles per hour.

Report from the National Weather Service, San Angelo, May 1, 2022, 8:51 a.m.

Counties with an enhanced risk level for severe weather this afternoon and overnight include Tom Green County, Irion County, Sterling County, Coke County, Runnels County, and Coleman County. Parts of Crockett County, Schleicher County, Sutton County, Menard County, and San Saba County are also at an elevated risk level for severe weather.

The National Weather Service suggests that residents arrange for multiple ways to receive warnings, including the internet, wireless emergency alerts for mobile phones, local television and radio, and NOAA weather radios.