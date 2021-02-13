Local area delays and closures due to winter weather

SAN ANGELO, Texas - AEP Texas is voluntarily asking that consumers throughout its service territory initiate conservation measures Saturday through Tuesday as temperatures continue to drop and extreme winter weather becomes worse.

AEP Texas indicates that the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) may direct transmission and distribution companies to temporarily interrupt power throughout the ERCOT grid or in selected areas. This emergency procedure would be taken to avoid a sustained large-scale outage and prevent long-term damage to the electric system.