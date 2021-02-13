Local area delays and closures due to winter weather

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Due to inclement weather, some businesses and other local organizations will be issuing statements in regards to closures and cancellations. We will update this page to include the latest information on closures, as they are released.

 Paul Ann Baptist Church:

  • In-person services cancelled for Sunday, February 13.
  • Virtual service streaming at 10a.m.

Harris Avenue Baptist Church:

  • Services cancelled for Sunday, February 13.

H-E-B:

  • Sunday: 6 a.m. -7 p.m.
  • Monday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

YMCA:

  • Closed Today
  • Little Explorer’s Preschool is canceled.
  • The facility opens at 8:00am

