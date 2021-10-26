KSAN Storm Team Severe Weather Coverage Tuesday, October 26 LIVE

Severe Weather

Rain Shower/Wind

San Angelo

73°F Rain Shower/Wind Feels like 73°
Wind
23 mph W
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
54°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
18 mph W
Precip
45%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Thunderstorm

Robert Lee

70°F Thunderstorm Feels like 70°
Wind
16 mph WSW
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, becoming clear after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
55°F Thunderstorms, some strong early, becoming clear after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
16 mph W
Precip
89%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

72°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 72°
Wind
19 mph WSW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
53°F Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
18 mph W
Precip
61%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Thunderstorm

Mertzon

73°F Thunderstorm Feels like 73°
Wind
16 mph W
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
52°F Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
17 mph W
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy/Wind

Eden

73°F Mostly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 73°
Wind
23 mph SW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy and cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
53°F Windy and cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
21 mph W
Precip
41%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

