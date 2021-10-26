KSAN Storm Team Severe Weather Coverage Tuesday, October 26 LIVE

San Angelo73°F Rain Shower/Wind Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 23 mph W
- Humidity
- 56%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 18 mph W
- Precip
- 45%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee70°F Thunderstorm Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 16 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 61%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Thunderstorms, some strong early, becoming clear after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 16 mph W
- Precip
- 89%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado72°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 72°
- Wind
- 19 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 75%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 18 mph W
- Precip
- 61%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon73°F Thunderstorm Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 16 mph W
- Humidity
- 56%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
- Wind
- 17 mph W
- Precip
- 100%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden73°F Mostly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 23 mph SW
- Humidity
- 80%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Windy and cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 21 mph W
- Precip
- 41%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous