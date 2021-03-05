KLST Special: Get your NOAA weather alert radio with free shipping on us!

Severe Weather

KLST will cover the shipping cost! Enter "KLST" in the promo code of the checkout page!

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Click the image above to take you to the shopping page for the radios! Remember, shipping is on us! Enter “KLST” in the promo code on the checkout page.

Help keep you and your loves ones safe during severe weather events with a Midland NOAA Weather Alert Radio. Through a special partnership with Academy Sports, KLST will cover the cost of shipping for you! Become part of the Weather-Ready Nation without leaving your home!

There are two models to choose from: The WR120 WX and the ER210.

From the Midland Radio web site

WR120 NOAA WEATHER ALERT RADIO
The gold standard of NOAA Weather Radios. The WR120 Emergency Weather Alert Radio features S.A.M.E. EZ localized programming and alerts you to over 60 kinds of weather hazards and emergencies. When a severe weather watch or warning is issued by the National Weather Service, the WR120 automatically alerts you, giving you the seconds you need to seek shelter.

Midland Compact Emergency Crank Radio
Enjoy peace of mind during your next emergency situation with the Midland Compact Emergency Crank Radio. Brighten up low-light areas with the Cree® LED bulb, which is complete with SOS and strobe settings, and ensure your cell phones and tablets are powered up and ready to go with the USB port. Even if the power’s out, this radio can be powered via a solar panel, hand crank or rechargeable battery for reliable use.

[CLICK HERE] to get this valuable addition to your home and have one more way to help make decisions to keep your and your loved ones safe in times of severe weather events!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fair/Wind

San Angelo

70°F Fair/Wind Feels like 70°
Wind
21 mph N
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low around 40F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
40°F Mostly clear. Low around 40F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph N
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy/Wind

Robert Lee

66°F Partly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 66°
Wind
24 mph N
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
39°F Some passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
17 mph NNE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny/Wind

Eldorado

68°F Sunny/Wind Feels like 68°
Wind
21 mph N
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
39°F A few passing clouds. Low 39F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy/Wind

Mertzon

67°F Partly Cloudy/Wind Feels like 67°
Wind
21 mph N
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
38°F Generally clear. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
18 mph NNE
Precip
8%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fair/Wind

Eden

68°F Fair/Wind Feels like 68°
Wind
23 mph N
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low near 40F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
40°F Partly cloudy. Windy. Low near 40F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
21 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Friday

70° / 40°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 0% 70° 40°

Saturday

62° / 39°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 62° 39°

Sunday

66° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 66° 45°

Monday

71° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 71° 55°

Tuesday

75° / 59°
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
Mostly Cloudy/Wind 6% 75° 59°

Wednesday

81° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 81° 59°

Thursday

83° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 83° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
70°

67°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny/Wind
0%
67°

64°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny/Wind
0%
64°

59°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
59°

57°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
57°

55°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
55°

53°

10 PM
Clear
1%
53°

50°

11 PM
Clear
2%
50°

48°

12 AM
Clear
3%
48°

48°

1 AM
Clear
4%
48°

46°

2 AM
Clear
5%
46°

44°

3 AM
Clear
6%
44°

43°

4 AM
Clear
6%
43°

42°

5 AM
Clear
7%
42°

42°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
8%
42°

41°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
41°

44°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
44°

48°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
48°

50°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
50°

53°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
53°

55°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

57°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
57°

58°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
58°

60°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.