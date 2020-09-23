DRONE VIDEO: High waters at Fish River after Hurricane Sally

MATAGORDA BAY, Texas (KXAN) — Tropical Storm Beta made landfall Monday night, but the system already sent rain to Central Texas and will continue to do so over the next couple days.

KXAN has a team of reporters and photographers stationed around Matagorda Bay outside Victoria monitoring Beta's slow-going trek along the Texas coast. According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm is expected to take a turn eastward and travel up the coast toward Louisiana and move further inland in the southern U.S.