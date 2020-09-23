DRONE VIDEO: High waters at Fish River after Hurricane Sally

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Drone footage by John Oldshue captured massive flooding along Fish River in Baldwin County Thursday.
Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead.
