SAN ANGELO, Texas — As of 9:40 PM May 10, 2022, AEP shows 238 customers without electricity in Tom Green County.

The areas currently affected include residents near the San Angelo Regional Airport, the area between Houston Hart Highway and Sherwood Way, and the residents near Goodfellow Airforce base across from S Bell St. as well as the residences between E 19th Street and Highway 277.

Update (10:12 PM) Areas without power include some residents in the Lake View High School Community.

All electricity for these areas is estimated to be back up and running at 2 AM on May 11.

Information will be updated as it is received.