SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — According to the National Weather Service, severe weather warnings have more than doubled from last year between May 1 and June 18.

Over half the days between May 1 and June 18 have required the NWS to issue some kind of tornado, severe thunderstorm, or flash flood warning across West Central Texas. Since May 1, as of June 18, the Concho Valley has seen 17 tornado warnings, 235 severe thunderstorm warnings and 23 flash flood warnings.

At this same time period last year, the Concho Valley saw less than half the amount of warnings as this year. 2022 saw only 5 tornado warnings, 91 severe thunderstorm warnings and 6 flash flood warnings. 2019 was the last time the Concho Valley experienced something similar to this year. 2019 saw 49 tornado warnings confirmed in San Angelo and Abilene, 168 severe thunderstorm warnings and 18 flash flood warnings.