Severe Weather Update: Tuesday to Wednesday morning

Weather

This severe weather event is over.

Rain

San Angelo

63°F Rain Feels like 62°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
54°F Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
13 mph W
Precip
75%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Robert Lee

61°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 59°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
55°F Generally clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain

Eldorado

63°F Rain Feels like 63°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
53°F Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
13 mph W
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Mertzon

61°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 59°
Wind
10 mph W
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 52F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
52°F A clear sky. Low 52F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
13 mph W
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Rain

Eden

65°F Rain Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
53°F Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
