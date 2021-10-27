Severe Weather Update: Tuesday to Wednesday morning

This severe weather event is over.
San Angelo63°F Rain Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 7 mph SSW
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 54F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 13 mph W
- Precip
- 75%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee61°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 9 mph WSW
- Humidity
- 69%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
55°F Generally clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph W
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado63°F Rain Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 9 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 76%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
- Wind
- 13 mph W
- Precip
- 100%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon61°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 10 mph W
- Humidity
- 69%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
52°F A clear sky. Low 52F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph W
- Precip
- 1%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden65°F Rain Feels like 64°
- Wind
- 9 mph NW
- Humidity
- 77%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
53°F Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
- Wind
- 14 mph W
- Precip
- 100%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
