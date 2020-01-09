Severe weather threat unfolds on Friday for parts of Texas

Stay Weather Aware if you are heading east to kick off the weekend

An ‘Enhanced Risk’ ( numerous severe storms possible) for severe thunderstorms stretches across far southeastern Oklahoma, eastern Texas, northern and southwest Louisiana, and southern Arkansas for Friday and Saturday morning. Damaging wind gusts, tornadoes and frequent lightning will be the main threats with these storms. A strong south/southeasterly low level flow ahead of the low pressure system and its associated cold front, will bring rich Gulf moisture northward across eastern OK/TX and the lower MS Valley. This in addition with a great amount of instability, and strong wind shear (a difference in wind speed or direction over a relatively short distance in the atmosphere) could spin up a few tornadoes.

Severe Weather Outlook

While, the Concho Valley is not expected to see any strong to severe storms there is the possibility for an isolated thunderstorm or two for our eastern counties late Friday evening as the event unfolds.

Futurecast (Friday 3:00 pm)

Futurecast (Friday 8:30 pm)

Below is the latest rain chances across the Concho Valley for Friday night and Saturday morning.