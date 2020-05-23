Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Saturday May 23rd

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch valid until 10:00PM for the western parts of the Concho Valley, counties included are Sterling, Coke, Tom Green, Irion, Crockett, Schleicher, and Sutton. The largest threat with these storms will be large hail and strong winds. Frequent lightning and heavy downpour will also be possible with these storms.
San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.
Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!