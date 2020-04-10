Severe thunderstorm potential ramps up Friday evening and Saturday for the Concho Valley

Weather

Highs Friday will reach the 70s with partly cloudy skies for most of the day.

Friday evening, thunderstorm chances will increase into Saturday morning. We could see a few isolated strong thunderstorms move in from the west for the Concho Valley.

The Storm Prediction Center has portions of West Texas under a risk for severe storms. While most of the Concho Valley is under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather, extreme western areas of our viewing area will be under a Slight Risk for severe weather (2 out of 5)

Thunderstorm coverage will not be widespread, but isolated strong super cell thunderstorms could make into our viewing area Friday night.

Saturday morning, severe weather risks will increase for the Concho Valley with portions of the viewing area under a ENHANCED risk of severe weather (3 out of 5).

Isolated strong super cell thunderstorms are expected that could have large hail damaging winds and dangerous lightning.

