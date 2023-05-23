SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — According to the National Weather Service, large hail and strong winds may affect portions of the Concho Valley.

During the afternoon and evening of May 23, 2023, isolated to severe thunderstorms are possible. Large hail will be the initial concern as this activity moves through as isolated thunderstorms. Then, damaging winds up to 70 mph will be the primary concern during the evening as they merge into a line of thunderstorms. Thunderstorms will be possible again on Wednesday.

The NWS Confidence: Medium