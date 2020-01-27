Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible this evening

An upper level shortwave will approach the Concho Valley from the west into the evening hours ahead of a cold front that will arrive early Tuesday morning. This system will bring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, which will begin after sunset and last into overnight hours. Unfortunately, not everyone will see rain with this upper trough as it moves across the state of Texas.

Concho Valley Rain Chance Tonight / Tomorrow Morning

Showers and storms will develop across the Trans-Pecos region and will move in from the west later tonight.

Futurecast

Futurecast

Rain totals won’t be that impressive considering a lack of moisture across West Texas. However, southeastern locations could see up to 0.50” of rainfall, with higher rain totals in areas that experience thunderstorms.