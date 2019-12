Saturday Morning: Temperatures will start out chilly in the 40s with sunny conditions. Winds will be out of the north at around 5 mph.

Saturday Afternoon: Skies will be sunny with high temperatures around the 80° mark. Winds switch from the north to out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Saturday Evening: Clear conditions expected with temperatures dipping into the low 60s by 7 pm. Temperatures will continue to fall into the 50s by 10-11pm. Winds will be out of the south-southwest at 5-10 mph.