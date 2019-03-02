Saturday’s Wake-Up Weather: Patchy AM Fog and Cloudy

Saturday Morning: It’ll be a cloudy and foggy start with temperatures starting out in the low 50’s. Patchy drizzle is possible across the Concho Valley. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Saturday Afternoon: Skies will be mostly cloudy and the initial cold front will through around lunch time. It will eventually stall out over the area. This will keep temperatures below average with highs topping out in the upper 40’s north and 60-62 across central parts of the Concho Valley. Patchy light rain is still possible as the front moves through.

Saturday Evening: Skies will remain cloudy along with a slight chance for showers. The secondary push of cold Arctic air will begin to move into our northern counties. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph.