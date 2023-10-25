SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department and National Weather Service are warning residents to avoid low water crossings and be wary of flash flooding due to heavy rain.

SAPD wants to remind the public that low water crossings can be very deceiving and to turn around, don’t drown.

Additionally, the NWS has sent out an area flood warning and flash flood warning for a portion of West Central Texas, including San Angelo until 11:15 a.m.

At 8 a.m. doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving into the area from Christoval. Flooding is currently ongoing and expected to continue.

Some locations that will experience flooding include San Angelo, Christoval, Lake Nasworthy, Twin Buttes Reservoir, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Knickerbocker, O.c. Fisher Reservoir, San Angelo State Park and Grape Creek.

Map of Low Water Crossings

Low Water Crossings