SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department and National Weather Service are warning residents to avoid low water crossings and be wary of flash flooding due to heavy rain.
SAPD wants to remind the public that low water crossings can be very deceiving and to turn around, don’t drown.
Additionally, the NWS has sent out an area flood warning and flash flood warning for a portion of West Central Texas, including San Angelo until 11:15 a.m.
At 8 a.m. doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms moving into the area from Christoval. Flooding is currently ongoing and expected to continue.
Some locations that will experience flooding include San Angelo, Christoval, Lake Nasworthy, Twin Buttes Reservoir, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Knickerbocker, O.c. Fisher Reservoir, San Angelo State Park and Grape Creek.
Low Water Crossings
- Era and Mission
- Era and Evelyn
- Tres Rios and Lester
- 300 blk N Archer
- 1500 blk Spaulding
- 1200 blk Upton
- 18– b;k Preusser
- 1700 blk Koberlin
- Pecan and 3rd Street
- S.Irving and Rio Concho
- N. River and W 1st
- Paso de Veca and Bishop
- Paso de Veca and Washington
- Paso de Veca and Montecito
- Paso de Veca and Algerita
- W Ave Q and Chadbourne
- W Ave Q and Irving
- S Hill and W Ave R
- S Hill and W Ave P
- S Hill and W Ave Q
- S Irving and W Ave R
- S Irving and W Ave P
- S Jackson and Gibbs
- Howard and Forest Park
- 1300 blk N Jefferson
- Van Buren and Forest Park
- Southwest between Sherwood way and Old Post
- Southwest (near mcdonalds)
- Sunset and Huntings
- College Hills and Millbrook
- Sull Ross (at Red Arryo crossing)
- Parkview and Lindenwood
- S Concho Dr.
- Sunset and Forest
- Pexan and E 29th