SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Dreaming of a White Christmas? According to the National Weather Service, the odds of having a White Christmas are not in San Angelos’ favor, but it is possible. Here’s a history of White Christmases in the area!

The National Centers for Environmental Information defines a White Christmas as: “a snow depth of at least 1 inch observed on December 25th.” According to the NOAA, this does not mean it must snow on Christmas but it does mean that it must either snow one inch on Christmas or there must be one inch of snow from a previous day still on the ground.

In over the past century, only two Christmases (on record) in San Angelo had snow, according to the NOAA. For Abilene, only three of the last 67 years had snow. The NWS said that this year’s chance for snow is slim, sitting at a one percent chance for both cities.

“On the bright side, Santa will have pristine flying conditions,” said the NWS.

The normal high for Christmas Day in San Angelo sits at 61 degrees and the low is 34 degrees. Record highs for the day sit at 86 degrees and record lows fell to 5 degrees in the Great Blizzard of 1983. For Abilene, normal highs for Christmas Day sit at 58 degrees with lows in the 30s. The city’s record high is 81 degrees and record lows fell to 6 degrees.

The last official White Christmas occurred in Abilene in 2009, in San Angelo, however, a White Christmas has not been observed since before “Irving Berlin ever put his famous song into words,” according to the NOAA.

On Christmas Day, there hasn’t been at least one inch of snow in San Angelo since before World War II.