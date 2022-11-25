SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo has broken two winter weather records that were originally set almost 40 years ago within a single week.

As of November 25, 2022, San Angelo has seen 1.56 inches of rain – (recorded at the National Weather Service Abilene/San Angelo office near Mathis Field Airport) which breaks the city’s record rainfall for this day with the previous record of only 0.52 inches back in 1986. The NWS predicts the total will grow as rain continues to fall throughout the rest of the day.

Another record was broken in San Angelo according to the NWS on November 19, 2022, when the highest temperature in San Angelo only reached 41 degrees. This was nearly 30 degrees colder than the normal high of 68 and broke the daily record for the lowest maximum temperature of 42, previously set in 1984.