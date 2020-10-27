SAISD Schools canceled today, October 27th due to weather

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Due to icy weather conditions on roadways, overpasses and bridges and anticipated continued precipitation and freezing temperatures throughout the morning and afternoon, San Angelo ISD campuses and offices will be CLOSED for the day, today, October 27, 2020 for the safety of our students and staff. Students and staff will return to campuses and offices tomorrow, Wednesday, October 28, 2020. There will be no expectation of online attendance for Virtual Academy students and in-person students. 

SAISD has been in constant contact with the National Weather Service, TxDOT, the Department of Public Safety and other local agencies. In addition, SAISD crews began driving the roads this morning at 4:00 a.m. to assess driving conditions. 

It is important to note that decisions made regarding school delays and/or closures are not based on temperature, but icy road conditions that make travel dangerous.

For answers to frequently asked questions about weather-related closures and delays, please visit: https://www.saisd.org/weather.

Continue to check SAISD website, FacebookTwitter, or local media channels for further weather related updates. 

For a complete list of delays and closings, visit the following link: https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/weather/closings/

Courtesy: San Angelo Independent School District

