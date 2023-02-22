SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Over the past three days, the San Angelo Fire Department has responded to multiple calls for fire while San Angelo is under a fire weather warning.

The Red Flag Warning was put in place on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, because of strong west/southwest winds and low relative humidity values, which is in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

On Monday, February 20, 2023, SAFD responded to a structure fire at San Angelo’s KOA. The fire began as a brush fire with a concern of the fire spreading to a nearby storage container.

On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, SAFD was seen cutting through the roof of Bella Vista Apartments.

On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, SAFD responded to a structure fire on the 2200 block of Valleyview.

Wind gusts are reported to reach near 50 mph, which can cause any fire that ignites to spread rapidly. The NSW strongly discourages any activity that could cause flames or sparks while the red flag warning is in place.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather is either occurring now or will occur shortly. A combination of strong winds, low humidity and dry fuels will contribute to extreme fire behavior.