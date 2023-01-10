SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service Abilene/San Angelo has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Concho Valley, Big Country and Crockett Country tomorrow from noon to midnight.

The mid-winter heat west Texas is experiencing has broken daily record highs for today, January 10, 2023, in Abilene and San Angelo. Both cities hit 81 degrees today before 1 p.m. Previously, the record sat at 77 degrees for Abilene and 80 degrees for San Angelo set back in 1953.

On January 11, 2023, the NWS is predicting gusty 15-25 mph west/southwest winds and low RHs, which creates the perfect environment for a critical fire weather day.

The NWS warns that any fire started could spread rapidly and shared some wildfire safety tips.

NWS Wildfire Safety Tips

Properly discard cigarettes

Avoid activities with open flames or sparks

Keep vehicles off dry grass

Avoid power equipment that creates sparks

Obey burn bans

Evacuate if fire/smoke is heading your way

Evacuate if ordered to do so by local officials

For more information go here.