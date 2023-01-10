SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service Abilene/San Angelo has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Concho Valley, Big Country and Crockett Country tomorrow from noon to midnight.
The mid-winter heat west Texas is experiencing has broken daily record highs for today, January 10, 2023, in Abilene and San Angelo. Both cities hit 81 degrees today before 1 p.m. Previously, the record sat at 77 degrees for Abilene and 80 degrees for San Angelo set back in 1953.
On January 11, 2023, the NWS is predicting gusty 15-25 mph west/southwest winds and low RHs, which creates the perfect environment for a critical fire weather day.
The NWS warns that any fire started could spread rapidly and shared some wildfire safety tips.
NWS Wildfire Safety Tips
- Properly discard cigarettes
- Avoid activities with open flames or sparks
- Keep vehicles off dry grass
- Avoid power equipment that creates sparks
- Obey burn bans
- Evacuate if fire/smoke is heading your way
- Evacuate if ordered to do so by local officials
For more information go here.