Record July heat leads to worsening drought conditions across the State of Texas

(CNN) – According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Earth faced its hottest July on record.

July’s temperature across land and ocean surfaces worldwide was 1.71 degrees Fahrenheit above the 20th-century average of 60.4 degrees. Since records began in 1880 it was the highest for July, besting the record set in 2016 by 0.05 degrees.

Significant temperature differences were seen across Alaska, central Europe, northern and southwestern parts of Asia, and parts of Africa and Australia. Temperatures were at least 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit above the average.

Nine of the 10 warmest Julys have occurred since 2005, with the past five years being the five warmest on record.

July is typically the world’s warmest month of the year.

Temperatures in parts of Scandinavia, and western and eastern Russia, were at least 2.7 degrees below average last month.



July’s record high temperatures affected the Arctic’s sea ice rates, as well.

The sea ice extent set a record low for July, appearing 19.8% below average, beating the record of July 2012, according to an analysis by the National Snow and Ice Data Center using data from NOAA and NASA.

Last month’s Antarctic sea ice extent was also the smallest for July in the 41-year record.

Concho Valley

It has been a hot summer across portions of Texas and the Concho Valley. Drought conditions entered into the Concho Valley beginning in July as rain became suppressed across the region.

So far this year, the city of San Angelo has seen 31 days of triple digit temperatures and 20 days of consecutive temperatures at or about 100 degrees.

More triple digit days are on the way for the remainder of the week and into the weekend which will continue to exacerbate the drought conditions in the Concho Valley.

The majority of Texas is under abnormal drought conditions with the driest areas located close to the city of Laredo, where extreme drought conditions have been recorded.

The Texas Panhandle has sections of severe and moderate drought conditions that could become more severe as the week progresses.

Every county in the Concho Valley has some form of drought associated with it. About 40 – 50% of the Concho Valley is under a moderate drought condition. More dry weather and triple digit temperatures are expected over the weekend and into next week which will likely contribute to these moderate conditions to spread eastward and include the city of San Angelo.

Southern counties in the Concho Valley were lucky enough to receive some rain from a weak cold front that moved through the area this week. However, it did very little to suppress drought conditions in the south.

Burn bans remain in effect for much of the Concho Valley as dry conditions continue. Kimble county has now been added to the list. Residents in these counties that are under a burn ban may be prohibited or restricted when it comes to outdoor burning activities.