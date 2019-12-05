Record high today for San Angelo followed by much cooler weather tomorrow

A record high temperature of 84 ° was set at Mathis Field this afternoon breaking the old record of 83 ° set back in 1926. This would make today’s high temperature 22 ° above the average high temperature of 62 ° for this time of year. However, a roller coaster trend continues across West Texas.

Record High Temperature Mathis Field

A secondary cold front will arrive overnight and will drag in a much cooler air-mass into the Concho Valley. Dry air will also stick around allowing for lots of sunshine and afternoon highs will top out in the low 60s. Enjoy the cooler temperatures while it lasts because highs are back around 80 ° by Sunday.