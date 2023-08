SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — According to the National Weather Service, San Angelo will be facing record high temperatures which are anticipated to last until next week.

Near record highs are possible every day this week according to a Facebook post by the NWS. high temperatures will be running around 10 degrees above normal. The normal high for this time of year in San Angelo is around 98 degrees. There is also a 30 percent chance temperatures will reach 110 or higher this week.