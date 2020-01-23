Recent rainfall brings significant improvement in local drought conditions

The Concho Valley received widespread rain totals of 1-2” inches on January 16th through January 17th. Another 0.01-0.10” was recorded when an upper level shortwave trough moved across the area on Tuesday evening. This brings observed rainfall totals to 1.08” at Mathis Field for the month of January.

Observed Rainfall Totals (Month to Date)

While drought conditions seem to be improving for parts of the state of Texas, there are a few areas still experiencing extreme drought conditions.

Locally, drought conditions have improved significantly due to the recent rainfall that we have received. Parts of Crockett, Sutton and Reagan counties are no under dealing with any drought conditions. Meanwhile, moderate drought conditions are still present across Concho, McCulloch, Mason, Menard and Kimble counties.