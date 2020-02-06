Recent moisture provides slight improvement in drought conditions across the Concho Valley

Rain totals weren’t that impressive over from January 30th through February 2nd, however they were widespread across the state of Texas. Severe drought conditions are ongoing across the Texas Hill Country and East Texas. Meanwhile, extreme drought conditions are present near Del Rio.

Drought Monitor State of Texas

The Concho Valley received anywhere from 0.01 – 0.10” of rain before the data cutoff time (Tuesday 7:00 AM) for the latest drought monitor. Conditions have improved slightly for eastern parts of the Concho Valley. Moderate drought conditions are still present in parts of Crockett, Irion, Menard, McCulloch and Mason counties. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible early next week as moisture returns and interacts with a few frontal boundaries.

Drought Monitor Concho Valley

