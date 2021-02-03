Rare ‘hole punch cloud’ spotted in Texas

Weather

by: Kristen Currie,

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) – Some people living around Austin, Texas, were curious to know what caused the mysterious-looking hole in the sky Tuesday afternoon.

COURTESY: Linda Irgens | Horseshoe Bay

What is it?

A “hole punch cloud” (or “fallstreak”) is circular gaps in altocumulus or cirrocumulus clouds. These mid- to high-level clouds are composed of “supercooled” water droplets, or liquid droplets much colder than freezing but that have yet to actually freeze. What’s missing? Ice crystals.

Planes moving through these clouds leave behind tiny ice crystals. Once these supercooled droplets have something to “cling” to, the droplets freeze, grow and fall, leaving behind a hole in the cloud layer. The hole continues to grow as neighboring droplets begin to freeze.

It’s a natural, harmless and normal weather phenomena but still a treat to see in person.

COURTESY: Deloris Stevenson | Leander
COURTESY: Mike Stein | Horseshoe Bay

Sunny

San Angelo

80°F Sunny Feels like 80°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
56°F Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
16 mph SW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Robert Lee

81°F Sunny Feels like 81°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
19%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 57F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph.
57°F Mostly clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 57F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
20 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eldorado

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Mertzon

79°F Sunny Feels like 79°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
53°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
19 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Eden

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
24%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
56°F Some passing clouds. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
20 mph SSW
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

81° / 56°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 81° 56°

Thursday

74° / 37°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 74° 37°

Friday

67° / 41°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 67° 41°

Saturday

70° / 38°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 70° 38°

Sunday

72° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 72° 49°

Monday

74° / 32°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 74° 32°

Tuesday

57° / 23°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 57° 23°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
80°

81°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

80°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

75°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
75°

69°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

66°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

64°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
64°

63°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

62°

12 AM
Clear
0%
62°

62°

1 AM
Clear
0%
62°

62°

2 AM
Clear
0%
62°

61°

3 AM
Clear
0%
61°

60°

4 AM
Clear
1%
60°

59°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
59°

58°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
58°

57°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
57°

57°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
57°

61°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
61°

66°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
66°

71°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
71°

74°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

73°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

73°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

