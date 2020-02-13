Rainfall from earlier this week has positive impact on local drought conditions

A surge of moisture returned earlier this week bringing widespread rain totals across much of the Lone Star State. Areas south of Dallas to parts of the Texas Hill Country received rainfall amounts ranging anywhere from 1.5 – 4” of rain over a 72 hour period. The data cut-off time for this drought monitor was on Tuesday, February 11th at 6:00 AM Central time. So, it doesn’t account for any of the rain received on Tuesday evening and into Wednesday. Extreme drought conditions are still present near Del Rio and for parts of South Texas.

Texas Drought Monitor

Northern counties across the Concho Valley are no longer dealing with any drought conditions. Meanwhile, moderate drought conditions are still present for parts of Crockett, Irion, Menard, McCulloch and Mason counties. Keep in mind this does not account for the rainfall received on Tuesday and Wednesday. During that period, Mason County received 0.90 – 1.83”, while southern McCulloch County received nearly an inch of rain.

Local Drought Monitor

Scattered to widespread showers are likely by the middle of next week behind a strong cold front arriving on Tuesday morning.