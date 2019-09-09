Rain chances return with slightly cooler temperatures this week

Our weather pattern has changed compared to last week as the upper level ridge has moved out to the east, and an upper trough has moved into the state of Texas.

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through this evening and for much of the work week. Unfortunately, not everyone will see rain over the next couple of days. Models are in good agreement that parts of the Concho Valley will see rain, however rain totals range anywhere from 0.10” – 0.75” for San Angelo, with higher rain totals in isolated locations.

A few strong storms can’t be ruled out, with storms expected to stay just under the severe threshold.

Threat Index through Friday

More cloud cover and a higher amount of moisture within the atmosphere means that temperatures will stay slightly cooler compared to last week.