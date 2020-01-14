Rain chances become scattered to widespread at the end of the work week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Two cold fronts will interact with an increase in low level moisture bringing rain chances as early as Wednesday evening across the Concho Valley. This will help out the remaining drought concerns throughout West Texas significantly.

Futurecast: Thursday 5:00 PM

A low pressure will track into the southwestern half of the Concho Valley bringing higher rain totals to that area. As of now, models are in agreement with rain totals anywhere from 0.50” to 2”. Isolated locations could see rain totals up to 3”, which will pose a threat for localized flooding.

Forecast Rain Totals Through Friday

Keep in mind as new model runs become available rain totals could be adjusted.

Rain chances will come to an end following the second cold front that will arrive early Saturday morning. This will allow dry air to return to the region along with lots of sunshine on Saturday.

Upcoming Rain Chances

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to once every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is allowed during any part of the day, but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.