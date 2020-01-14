Rain chances become scattered to widespread at the end of the work week

Two cold fronts will interact with an increase in low level moisture bringing rain chances as early as Wednesday evening across the Concho Valley. This will help out the remaining drought concerns throughout West Texas significantly.

Futurecast: Thursday 5:00 PM

A low pressure will track into the southwestern half of the Concho Valley bringing higher rain totals to that area. As of now, models are in agreement with rain totals anywhere from 0.50” to 2”. Isolated locations could see rain totals up to 3”, which will pose a threat for localized flooding.

Forecast Rain Totals Through Friday

Keep in mind as new model runs become available rain totals could be adjusted.

Rain chances will come to an end following the second cold front that will arrive early Saturday morning. This will allow dry air to return to the region along with lots of sunshine on Saturday.