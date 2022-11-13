SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service refers to winter storms as “Deceptive Killers” because a majority of deaths are indirectly related to the storm and with Texas beginning its transition into the winter months it’s important to stay prepared.
Ready South Texas suggests preparing for winter weather in the following ways:
- Before winter approaches, add the following supplies to your emergency kit:
- Rock salt
- Sand to improve traction.
- Snow shovels and other snow removal equipment (Additionally ice removal equipment)
- Sufficient heating fuel. You may become isolated in your home and regular fuel sources may be cut off.
- Adequate clothing and blankets to keep you warm.
- Make a Family Communications Plan. Your family may not be together when disaster strikes, so it is important to know how you will contact one another, how you will get back together and what you will do in case of an emergency.
- Listen to a NOAA Weather Radio or other local news channels for critical information from the National Weather Service (NWS). Be alert to changing weather conditions.
- Minimize travel. If travel is necessary, keep a disaster supplies kit in your vehicle.
- Bring pets/companion animals inside during winter weather. Move other animals or livestock to sheltered areas with non-frozen drinking water.
The CDC suggests also preparing your home and vehicle for winter weather:
- Weatherproofing your home
- Insulate any water lines that run along exterior walls so your water supply will be less likely to freeze.
- Caulk and weather-strip doors and windows.
- Install storm or thermal-pane windows or cover windows with plastic from the inside.
- Repair roof leaks and cut away tree branches that could fall on your home or other structure during a storm.
- Install a smoke detector and a battery-operated carbon monoxide detector.
- If you’ll be using a fireplace, wood stove, or kerosene heater, install a smoke detector and a battery-operated carbon monoxide detector near the area to be heated.
- All fuel-burning equipment should be vented to the outside.
- Car Emergency Kit:
- Cell phone, portable charger, and extra batteries
- Items to stay warm
- Windshield scraper / Shovel
- Battery-powered radio and flashlight with extra batteries
- Water and snack food
- First aid kit with a pocket knife
- Tow chains/tire chains/rope
- Canned compressed air with sealant for emergency tire repair
- Cat litter or sand to help tires get traction, or road salt to melt ice
- Jumper cables
- Hazard or other reflectors with bright-colored flag or help signs
- Road maps