SAN ANGELO, Texas — The National Weather Service refers to winter storms as “Deceptive Killers” because a majority of deaths are indirectly related to the storm and with Texas beginning its transition into the winter months it’s important to stay prepared.

Ready South Texas suggests preparing for winter weather in the following ways:

Before winter approaches, add the following supplies to your emergency kit: Rock salt Sand to improve traction. Snow shovels and other snow removal equipment (Additionally ice removal equipment) Sufficient heating fuel. You may become isolated in your home and regular fuel sources may be cut off. Adequate clothing and blankets to keep you warm.

Make a Family Communications Plan. Your family may not be together when disaster strikes, so it is important to know how you will contact one another, how you will get back together and what you will do in case of an emergency.

Listen to a NOAA Weather Radio or other local news channels for critical information from the National Weather Service (NWS). Be alert to changing weather conditions.

Minimize travel. If travel is necessary, keep a disaster supplies kit in your vehicle.

Bring pets/companion animals inside during winter weather. Move other animals or livestock to sheltered areas with non-frozen drinking water.

The CDC suggests also preparing your home and vehicle for winter weather: