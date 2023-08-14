SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — San Angelo has been baking under the heat in the ‘dog days of summer’, but there may be some reprieve according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS predicts cooler temperatures in the lower 90s with a slight chance for isolated storms on Monday, August 14 and Tuesday, August 15. Morning lows could even drop into the upper 60s.

The cooler temperatures will not last for long, however, Wednesday, August 16 through Friday, August 18 will be bringing back the heat along with the possibility of a critical fire threat.