SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — According to the National Weather Service, there is a chance for isolated thunderstorms with large hail and damaging winds Thursday, May 18 through Friday, May 19.

The storms are forecast to be moving east into western sections of the Big Country and Concho Valley around 6 p.m. Winds are expected to reach 60 mph. Despite the incoming storms, the Concho Valley is also experiencing very warm weather with highs of 93 degrees.

Going into Friday, May 19, strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop along and dead of a cold front by midafternoon and continue into the evening. Hail is expected to reach the size of a golf ball in certain areas and winds speeds will be up to 70mph.